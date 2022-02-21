Sandesh Jhingan has been at the receiving end of criticism after he made sexist remarks after an Indian Super League match on Saturday. The ATK Mohun Bagan defender was quoted saying, "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath." in an Instagram story by the club, which was later deleted after the Mariners drew 2-2 against Kerala Blasters on Saturday. This comment of his was not taken lightly by social media users, who called Jhingan out for being a sexist. ATK Mohun Bagan 2-2 KBFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result

Here's the now-deleted clip from ATKMB's Instagram story:

Netizens lashed out at the defender for making such sexist remarks. Take a look at some reactions below:

'Worst Comment'

'Football Has No Gender'

'Was a Fan. Lost all Respect'

After his comments created a huge uproar on social media, the footballer issued a clarification, saying that it was something that he said in the heat of the moment and that it was part of an argument with a teammate.

Here's His Clarification:

 

For the unversed, Jhingan is a former Kerala Blasters player and is hailed by KBFC fans as one of the best to have played for the club. When these comments went viral, Kerala Blasters fans too hit out at Jhingan. Many fans even burned tifos of Jhingan after this incident.

