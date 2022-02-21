Sandesh Jhingan has been at the receiving end of criticism after he made sexist remarks after an Indian Super League match on Saturday. The ATK Mohun Bagan defender was quoted saying, "Aurato ke saath match khel aaya hoon, aurato ke saath." in an Instagram story by the club, which was later deleted after the Mariners drew 2-2 against Kerala Blasters on Saturday. This comment of his was not taken lightly by social media users, who called Jhingan out for being a sexist. ATK Mohun Bagan 2-2 KBFC, ISL 2021-22 Match Result

Here's the now-deleted clip from ATKMB's Instagram story:

After yesterday's match between ATKMB and KBFC, Sandesh Jhingan was allegedly heard saying "aurato ke saath match khela hai, aurato ke saath" (We played with women, with women) in a video uploaded on ATKMB's instagram page. This is shameful, if true. pic.twitter.com/UkjPzBN8v5 — Voice of Indian Football (@VoiceofIndianF1) February 20, 2022

Netizens lashed out at the defender for making such sexist remarks. Take a look at some reactions below:

'Worst Comment'

This is the worst comment made by a national footballer like Sandesh Jhingan in the history of Indian football. and there is no space for defending that. 👎👎 — Mariners' Base Camp - Ultras Mohun Bagan (@MbcOfficial) February 20, 2022

'Football Has No Gender'

Dear Mr. Sandesh Jhingan, even in the most heated up and frustrated moment in a football match, such a sexist remark isn't justified. "Football Has No Gender." — The ATK Dugout • ATK 🔴⚪ • #DemergeATKMB (@TheATKDugout) February 20, 2022

'Was a Fan. Lost all Respect'

Was a big fan of Sandesh Jhingan since i become a #KBFC fan &he was my fav footballer even after he left us.Loved him so much that whenever someone say about captain his face comes to my mind first.But not anymore.What he said is completely unacceptable.Lost all respect for him. — Devika__ (@nutyeletnogomet) February 20, 2022

After his comments created a huge uproar on social media, the footballer issued a clarification, saying that it was something that he said in the heat of the moment and that it was part of an argument with a teammate.

Here's His Clarification:

When you are so driven to win all points for your team, it’s disappointing when you finish with just one. In the heat of the moment, we say a lot of things, and what’s being circulated should be seen in the same perspective. — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) February 20, 2022

First things first. The comment was not intended towards Kerala Blasters FC. I have always respected every opponent, and I have a lot of friends at the club. I’d never disrespect the club especially when I have given my blood and sweat for them. — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) February 20, 2022

Those who know me personally will tell you that I have always been a huge supporter of Indian women’s team and women in general. Don’t forget that I have a mother, my sisters and my wife, and I’ve always been respectful towards women. — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) February 20, 2022

What you hear is an argument I had with my teammate after the game. What I said was a result of the disappointment for not winning the game. I told my teammate not to make excuses, so anyone taking my comment differently is only doing it to tarnish my name. — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) February 20, 2022

If my comments have hurt anyone, my apologies. It was never intended to create any harm to anyone. Have a good day. — Sandesh Jhingan (@SandeshJhingan) February 20, 2022

For the unversed, Jhingan is a former Kerala Blasters player and is hailed by KBFC fans as one of the best to have played for the club. When these comments went viral, Kerala Blasters fans too hit out at Jhingan. Many fans even burned tifos of Jhingan after this incident.

