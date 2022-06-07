Real Madrid have secured the signing of AS Monaco superstar Aurelien Tchouameni. The France international was on the radar of many heavyweight clubs but in the end, the 22-year-old midfielder chose the reigning European champions as his next destination. Real Madrid Transfer News: Raheem Sterling Targetted By Los Blancos After Kylian Mbappe Snub.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have reached an agreement with AS Monaco for the transfer of Aurelien Tchouameni. Both clubs are in the process of completing the paperwork and regulatory procedures in order for the 22-year-old’s transfer to be signed and officially announced.

It is understood that Real Madrid and AS Monaco have agreed on a transfer fee of around €80 million which will rise up to €100 million including the add-ons.

Real Madrid had to rival interests from the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool for the Frenchman. However, the 22-year-old only wanted to join Los Blacnos and after agreeing personal terms with them the clubs have now struck a deal.

Aurelien Tchouameniwas a vital part of the Monaco side that finished third in Ligue 1 this season. He featured in 35 league games, scoring three goals and providing two assists, and made a further 11 appearances in European competitions.

Since making his international debut in September 2021, the French midfielder has become a regular starter for the defending World champions under Didier Deschamps. Tchouameni has made 95 appearances for Monaco in his two and a half seasons.

