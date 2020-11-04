Barcelona will aim to continue their unscathed UEFA Champions League 2020-21 run when they host Dynamo Kyiv in their third Group G match. Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv UCL match will be played at the Camp Nou on November 5 (Thursday). Barcelona are on top of Group G with two wins and six points while Dynamo Kyiv have managed only one draw in their to games. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for all tips and predictions to pick the best team for the BAR vs DYK Champions League group stage match should scroll down for all details. Lionel Messi Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester City Planning To Begin Pre-Contract Talks With Barcelona Captain in January.

Ronald Koeman's side have been in top-notch form in the UCL but have failed to carry the same to the La Liga where they are placed 12th after six games and have won only two of those matches. Barcelona are also on a four-match winless run in the league, which includes defeat to Real Madrid in the season's first El Clasico.

They are still without goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is still recuperating from the surgery he underwent while Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Ronald Araujo are out with injuries. Dynamo Kyiv are without a number of first-team stars due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BAR vs DYK, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Barcelona custodian Neto (BAR) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy team.

BAR vs DYK, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Gerard Pique (BAR), Illya Zabarnyi (DYK) and Jordi Alba (BAR) should be picked as the defenders for this fantasy team.

BAR vs DYK, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Frenkie de Jong (BAR), Vitaliy Buyalskyi (DYK), Carlos de Pena (DYK) and Ansu Fati (BAR) will be the four midfielders.

BAR vs DYK, UCL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Clayton da Silveria (DYK), Lionel Messi (BAR) and Antoine Griezmann (BAR) should be picked as the forwards.

Lionel Messi (BAR) should be made captain of this Dream11 fantasy team for the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv Group G Champions League match while Ansu Fati (BAR) can be made the vice-captain.

