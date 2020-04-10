Barcelona Accused of Corruption by Ex-Vice President, Fans Demand President Josep Maria Bartomeu’s Resignation
Barcelona Fans (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Six members of the Barcelona board resigned on Thursday stating that they were not happy with the way President Josep Maria Bartomeu was running the club and have asked for re-elections. Among the departing board members, one was vice president Emili Rousaud, who has accused the club of being involved in shady dealings. But the Blaugrana side have dismissed those claims and threatened legal actions against Rousaud. However, after this fiasco, the Barcelona fans do not seem happy and have asked for the resignation of Bartomeu at the earliest. Barcelona in Chaos As Six Board Members Resign After Falling Out With President Josep Maria Bartomeu Over Club's Mismanagement.

This is not the first time that Josep Bartomeu has come under scrutiny because of his mismanagement of the club. Earlier in the season, he was accused of hiring social media influencers to damage the reputations of some senior squad members. While club captain Lionel Messi also criticized the board, accusing them of pressuring the first team to reduce salaries when they had already agreed to do so. Lionel Messi Confirms Barcelona Players Will Take Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis but Hits Back at Board.

And it seems like Barcelona fans have had enough of the current board and are demanding the resignation of current president Josep Bartomeu.

Bartomeu Dimision

No More Corruption

Enough is Enough

It's Time to Go

Bartomeu Out

Needs to be Sacked

OUT!

Sold Our Shame

In an official statement about the accusations from Rousaud, the Spanish club said ‘In the light of the serious and unfounded accusations made this morning by Mr. Emili Rousaud, ex institutional vice president at the Club, in different interviews with the media, FC Barcelona categorically denies any activity that can be described as corruption, therefore, reserves the right to any legal action that may correspond.’

It is yet to see what the next step will be from Barcelona’s hierarchy but one thing is clear that the fans are not happy with the way the club’s reputation has been tarnished after this debacle. Blaugrana faithful have voiced their opinion and have asked for resignation from Josep Bartomeu.