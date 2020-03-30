Lionel Messi Confirms Barcelona Players Will Take Pay Cut Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Crisis but Hits Back at Board (See Post)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has confirmed that Barcelona players will not only take a 70% pay cuts to aid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Spain but also make contributions on personal fronts to assure that the staff at the club continue to earn their full salaries for as long as the “state of alarm” continues in the country. In a statement on his Instagram account, Messi underlined the need for players to take pay cuts amid the pandemic crisis worldwide, which has crushed the economy. The 32-year-old also took a dig at the club’s board led by President Josep Maria Bartomeu for undermining the players. The statement was later posted by several other senior players from the Catalan club. Lionel Messi in Premier League? Here’s Why the Barcelona Star Will Be A Force to Reckon With in EPL As Well.

“For our part, the time has come to announce that, as well as the reduction of 70 per cent of our salary during the state of alarm. We will also make contributions to the club’s employees can collect 100 per cent of their salary while this situation lasts,” the Barcelona club captain wrote in a statement on his Instagram account. “We want to clarify that our desire has always been to apply a drop in salary because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have always helped the club when asked.” French TV Channel Uses Picture of ‘Iranian Messi’ Reza Parastesh Instead of Barcelona Captain During a Segment.

Barcelona had announced last week that the club will impose a temporary pay cut of up to 70% of their both sporting and non-sporting employees. The club had also announced that they are going to apply for an ERTE, which falls under the Spanish labour laws before the negotiations with the players had been reached.

But while Messi’s statement brought to light the players’ urge and desire to assist the club in paying its staff in full it also underlined the ongoing tension at the Camp Nou and the deteriorating relationship between the board and the dressing room. “A lot has been written and said about the football first team at Barcelona when it comes to the players’ salaries during this state of alarm,” the opening lines of the statement read.

“Therefore, it never ceases to amaze us that from within the club there were those who tried to put us under the magnifying glass and tried to add pressure to do something that we always knew we would do,” added the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. The statement was later posted by several top players from the club, including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Antoine Griezmann.

The club later released a statement of their own. “In the case of the football first team, the reduction will be more than 70 per cent as agreed with the club. This additional contribution by the team, plus the contribution from the club itself, will guarantee 100 per cent of the salaries of all non-sporting staff, who will be subjected to temporary redundancy this week,” the statement from club Barcelona read.

