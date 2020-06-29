Lionel Messi’s anger has surfaced on social media as he seemed to have completely ignored the instructions of the assistant coach Eder Sarabia during Barcelona’s La Liga tie against Celta Vigo. Now, this video has further fueled the rumours of all is not well in the camp of the Catalan Giants. For a while now, there have been rumours that Lionel Messi is quite upset with Quique Setien and wants a replacement in the form of Xavi or Pep Guardiola. In fact, it is widely reported that Messi is so upset with Celta Vigo 2-2 draw that he had asked the management of Barcelona to sack Setien. Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants Barcelona to Sack Quique Setien After 2-2 Draw Against Celta Vigo.

Talking about the video, Eder Sarabia seems to have been instructing something to the members of the team but Messi just ignored the words and move away while drinking water from the bottle. Luiz Suarez seemed to be calling out Messi but the six-time Ballon d'Or winner walked away. The video of the entire incident was shared by a netizen on social media. Check out the video below:

For a while now, there have been rumours about Messi having a hard time at Barcelona. First, it was due to the sacking of Ernesto Valverde where the sporting director had said that the player had issues with the former manager. Messi had slammed the sporting director publically for the same and said that he shouldn't be speaking without taking names. But with this video surfacing online, it wouldn't be very surprising if Barcelona announces the end of the tenure of Setien.

