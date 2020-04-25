Barcelona Takes Indirect Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo After English Magazine Labels Lionel Messi As GOAT, Stirs Debate Once Again (Read Tweets)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Barcelona has taken a sly dig at Cristiano Ronaldo once again and has stirred the GOAT- Greatest of All Time debate once again. Check out how. So as we all know, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been rivals for a long time now. Right from football experts to fans have always put the two football greats against each other. Even the media has played the part and have the better player. However, none of till date the debate for the real GOAT has yet ended. Now, an English football magazine named One One Four pronounced Lionel Messi as the GOAT in the last 25 years. Lionel Messi a Better Footballer Than ‘Friend’ Cristiano Ronaldo, Feels Wayne Rooney.

The magazine further put Cristiano Ronaldo on number two and this obviously gave an opportunity to the Catalan Giants to flaunt the same. Barcelona took to social media and without taking names they said, “THE EARTH IS ROUND | Leo #Messi ‘the greatest player’ of the last 25 years, according to @FourFourTwo.” Now, this surely did not go down well with Cristiano Ronaldo fans and they started debating about the same. First, check the tweet below and then a few reactions from CR7 fans.

🌎 THE EARTH IS ROUND | Leo #Messi ‘the greatest player’ of the last 25 years, according to @FourFourTwo — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 24, 2020

Despite the constant comparisons between the two players, Portugal and Ronaldo have spoken the best things about each other. While CR7 wants to have dinner with Messi while saying that it's a good rivalry, the Argentine said that the Portugal star has made him a better player. The two have shared a common stage with each other for more than a decade.