The formation of the Europe Super League in football has not gone down well with the UEFA and the body has already warned the club of the dire consequences if they happen to participate in the newly formed football league. The football fraternity is divided over the recent developments and has quite contrasting views. Amid this, we have Barcelona who has tweeted on social media and said that they have been associated with the Europe Super League, Bundesliga giants -Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich have rejected the league. UEFA Says Player, Club Participating in Super League Will Be Ban From UEFA and FIFA Football Tournaments.

Along with Barcelona, other clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan are a few other names who have joined hands with the newly formed league. In a virtual conference, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund said that they ' reject the plans to form a Super League.' “Both German clubs who are represented on the ECA board, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, have been 100% in agreement in all discussions," read the statement by Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

❗️ Barça, a founding Club of the new Superleague — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 19, 2021

Even La Liga president, Javier Tabas had hit out at the plans to join the European Super League. The newly formed league is said to have 20 members in total out of which 15 are the founding members. The teams will be divided into two groups of 10 and the teams who feature in the top three will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. "Teams finishing fourth and fifth will then compete in a two-legged play-off for the remaining quarter-final positions," explained the statement from Europe Super League.

