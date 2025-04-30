Barcelona vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Spanish La Liga leaders Barcelona will be facing Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Semi-final first leg at home. The Catalonians recently won their second trophy of the season, defeating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final. Hansi Flick has brought about a revolution at the club, with the players brimming with confidence. Their attacking style of play has brought great returns and the team will have their tails up in the build-up to this game. Opponents Inter Milan have dropped to the second spot in the Serie A and the pressure would be on them to put in a good showing in both these top competitions. Barcelona versus Inter Milan will be telecast on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. UCL 2024–25: Ousmane Dembele’s Early Goal Gives PSG 1–0 Win Over Arsenal in 1st Leg of UEFA Champions League Semifinals.

Robert Lewandowski, Marc Casado, and Marc Bernal will be the players missing out for Barcelona due to injuries. Ferran Torres will lead the attack with Dani Olmo featuring as the playmaker behind him. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are the first names on the team sheet and the duo will create problems for the Inter Milan defence.

Denzel Dumfries and Piotr Zieliński arę back in training for Inter Milan, but Benjamin Pavard might miss out for the visitors. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram will lead the attack in a 3-5-2 formation. Alessandro Bastoni and Henrikh Mkhitaryan missed out due to suspension in the last game but the duo should be back in the starting eleven. Barcelona Targets European Title Hat Trick After Winning UEFA Youth League 2024–25 Final.

When is Barcelona vs Inter Milan UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona and Inter Milan face off in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2024-25 semi-final on Thursday, May 1. The Barcelona vs Inter Milan UCL 2024-25 semi-final match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and it starts at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Barcelona vs Inter Milan live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. For Barcelona vs Inter Milan online viewing options, look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Champions League 2024-25 live streaming. Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the SonyLiv app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Jio Users can also watch the Barcelona vs Inter Milan match on the Jiotv app for free. It will be an end-to-end contest with both teams creating plenty of chances here. Expect a quality game of football with Barcelona securing a 2-1 win.

