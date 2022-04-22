Sao Paulo, April 22 : Brazilian football legend Pele has been discharged from hospital after undergoing cancer treatment, doctors said on Thursday. The 81-year-old was admitted to hospital on Monday to continue chemotherapy following the removal of a tumor from his colon last September. "The patient is in a good and stable clinical condition," Sao Paulo's Israelita Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Roberto Carlos 'Confirms' PSG Star is Coming to Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Brazilian football great Pele was readmitted to hospital for ongoing cancer treatment on Tuesday. The 81-year-old has undergone several sessions of chemotherapy in Sao Paulo since having a tumor removed from his colon last September, reports Xinhua. Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years. He was capped 91 times for Brazil, scoring 77 international goals

