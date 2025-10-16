UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: After suffering defeat in their respective first games, SL Benfica and Arsenal will be looking to change to winning ways in the ongoing UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26, when they lock horns. Arsenal WFC are the defending champions of the competition, but they had to deal with a shocking defeat in their first UWCL 2025-26 game, when they lost 2-1 to Lyon at home. The Benfica vs Arsenal UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 match will be in the away ground for the English side. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts As Portugal Misses Out on Early FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualification After Draw Against Hungary in European Qualifiers (See Post).

Benfica also had a 2-1 defeat, but it was in the away grounds, against Juventus. With a goal from Lucia Alves, Benfica were already leading the game from the sixth minute. However, Juventus not only equilized, but also won it with a late strike, both getting netted by Cecilia Salvai. Arsenal too had a similar story, where Alessia Russo scored the lead in the seventh minute. But a brace from Melchie Dumornay changed the fate.

Benfica vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Benfica vs Arsenal, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Friday, October 17 Time 12:30 AM IST Venue Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Benfica vs Arsenal, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

SL Benfica will host Arsenal in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Friday, October 17. The Benfica vs Arsenal match will be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal and will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Benfica vs Arsenal, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Benfica vs Arsenal UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Benfica vs Arsenal UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below. Saudi Arabia Secure FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot After 0–0 Draw Against Iraq; Qatar Qualify After 2–1 Win Against UAE.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Benfica vs Arsenal, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Benfica vs Arsenal UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 69 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Arsenal have a stronger side and are expected to win this one.

