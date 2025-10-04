Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig, Bundesliga 2025–26 Live Streaming: A very important match in the Bundesliga 2025-26 awaits fans as Borussia Dortmund is all set to clash with RB Leipzig in their upcoming encounter. Borussia Dortmund are currently on the second place in the Bundesliga 2025-26 points table with five wins in the six matches played so far. Leipzig has four wins as well but they have lost one game unlike Dortmund, which puts them at three. Whoever wins the face-off will get a boost ahead and the other will have to play catch-up. Three points in this game will take either of them to the top spot, although Bayern Munich will have a game in hand. Bayern Munich Ride High on Confidence as They Pursue Historic Winning Streak Ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt Clash in Bundesliga 2025-26.

Borussia Dortmund are now in the midst of a three-match winning run. They are yet to lose a match in the ongoing 2025-26 season as they have won six of their eight matches across all competitions. Dortmund's attack has been an efficient functioning part this season as they have scored 20 goals in the season so far. RB Leipzig are also in a good run of form. They have won their last four games in the Bundesliga 2025-26 and have kept clean sheets in three of them. Leipzig also have an upper hand in their recent records against Dortmund. They have beaten in four times in their previous five meetings.

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Match Details

Match Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Date Saturday, October 4 Time 07:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Aue, Germany Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast), SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match Schedule Date, Time and Venue?

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig will take on each other in the Bundesliga 2025-26 on Saturday, October 4. The Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig match is slated to be played at the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Aue, Germany and it will start at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Sports Network, will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2025-26 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Bundesliga 2025–26 live streaming online. It will be a thrilling game and is likely to end in a draw.

