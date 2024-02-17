Rio de Janeiro, Feb. 17 (Xinhua): Gremio have announced the signing of Argentine winger Cristian Pavon from their Brazilian Serie A rivals Atletico Mineiro. The 28-year-old will be tied to the Porto Alegre outfit until December 2026 after Atletico accepted a transfer fee reportedly worth 3.5 million euros. Kylian Mbappe Announces Departure From Club PSG to Teammates in Training Session.

Xinhua reported "Cristian Pavon is already in Porto Alegre, has undergone a medical examination and signed a definitive contract with the Tricolor for three seasons," read a statement on Gremio's official website on Friday. Pavon made 72 appearances for Atletico Mineiro and scored 12 goals following his 2022 move from Boca Juniors. He has been capped 11 times for Argentina's national team in a career that has also included spells at LA Galaxy, Colon and Talleres.

