Just one match day has finished in the 2022/23 English Premier League and Manchester United find themselves in a spot of bother. The shock loss at home to Brighton sent the fans into a meltdown and shades of horror from the last campaign came haunting back. The same old dire football undid all the great work of pre-season and exposed the club's lack of quality in the squad. Erik ten Hag has asked the board to get him some players before the end of the transfer window but all he needs is a win against Brentford this evening. Brentford are an unpredictable lot at home and come into the contest on the back of a 2-2 draw. If they have a chance to claim all three points against the Red Devils, it certainly is now. Brentford versus Manchester United will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 10:00 PM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Rules Out Signing Portugal Star (Watch Video)

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for a start for Manchester United with Anthony Martial still out with a hamstring injury. Both Fred and Scott McTominay were awful against Brighton and could both be dropped in favour of Lisandro Martinez in midfield. Marcus Rashford will be relieved to play on the wings again and he is in dire need of a good game along with fellow winger Jadon Sancho.

Ivan Toney is a goal-scoring threat for Brentford and will enjoy against a Manchester United side short on confidence. Christian Norgaard could dictate the tempo of the game from his preferred central midfield position while both Mathias Jensen and Vitaly Janelt will push forward to join the attack with each opportunity available. Ben Mee has a big task ahead of himself to improve their shaky defence.

When is Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Brentford vs Manchester United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Gtech Community Stadium. The game will be held on August 13, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Manchester United match. Manchester United will find it tough to beat Brighton and the match might well end in a draw.

