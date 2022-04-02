Chelsea would take on Brentford in a Premier League 2021-22 match on Saturday, April 2. The game would be played at Stamford Bridge and is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). With the international break done and dusted, it is now time for the business end of the Premier League and Chelsea, who are on a six-match winning streak since their defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final. The Blues have had a lot of off-field issues with ownership of the club after their Russian boss Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government. But they have not let all that influence their performance on the pitch. They start as favourites over Brentford today. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Strike for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur Wins Premier League’s Goal of the Month for March 2022

Brentford on the other hand began well in the Premier League but their form has dipped as they currently find themselves in the 15th spot on the Premier League points table. Although they aren't in the relegation zone, Brentford would aim to notch up some wins under their belt to finish as higher as possible in their maiden Premier League sojourn. But beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is a tough challenge.

When is Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Chelsea vs Brentford Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Stamford Bridge. The game will be held on April 2, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Brentford match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Chelsea vs Brentford, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Brentford match.

