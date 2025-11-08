Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Chelsea have had their issues with consistency this term under manager Enzo Maresca but they have improved in the last few weeks and things are looking positive again. The Blues next face Wolves at home wherein a victory will help them break into the top four. Although this is not the pace of progress expected from them considering the team won the FIFA Club World Cup last term. Opponents Wolves are rock bottom in the standing and as things stand, it will take a special effort from them to avoid the drop this term. Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Arsenal Can Win EPL 2025-26 Title, Former Manchester United Legend Rules Out Red Devils From English Premier League Race

Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo, and Cole Palmer are the players ruled out of the clash for Chelsea due to injuries. Liam Delap will be the central striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Joao Pedro in the no 10 role. Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao Willian will look to create chances out wide with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez as the two central midfielders.

Wolves do not have a full time manager with James Collins and Richard Walker taking charge of the club for this game. Matt Doherty, Rodrigo Gomes, and Leon Chiwome are not part of the match day squad due to fitness issues. Jorgen Strand Larsen is the target man in the final third with Marshall Munetsi and Jean Ricner Bellegarde supporting the attack. Toti Gomes and Andre will sit back and shield the backline.

Chelsea vs Wolves EPL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Chelsea vs Wolves Date November 9 Time 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time Venue Stamford Bridge Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Chelsea will welcome Wolves for a Premier League 2025-26 match on Sunday, November 9. The Chelsea vs Wolves EPL 2025-26 match will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, and commences at 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Manchester United 4-2 Brighton, Premier League 2025-26: Bryan Mbeumo Hits Brace as Red Devils Move Into Top Four on Points Table.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 in India. The Chelsea vs Wolves live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports Select HD TV channels. For Chelsea vs Wolves online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Chelsea vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the Chelsea vs Wolves Premier League 2025-26 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Chelsea will make light work of Wolves in this battle, with the home team securing a straightforward victory.

