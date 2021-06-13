Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the Euro 2020 clash between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday. The Inter Milan midfielder is now in stable condition following immediate on-field medical attention from the paramedics and has also spoken to his national squad teammates, who completed the match after the game was suspended for the best part of two hours following the incident. What Happened to Christian Eriksen? Denmark's Mid-Fielder Collapses on the Pitch During Euro 2020 Match Against Finland.

Danish FU (Football Union) director of football Peter Moller, confirmed that Christian Eriksen spoke to his Denmark teammates following his collapse on the pitch. The midfielder needed extensive medical care but was stabilised and immediately taken to the hospital from where he communicated with the Danish squad updating them about his health.

'He collapsed and got help and heart treatment on the field. He was fortunately awake when he left the stadium.' Moller told DR. ‘We have been in contact with him, and the players have spoken with Christian. That's the good news. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian. Our thoughts are with Christian's parents and his family.’ he added.

Eriksen Now Stable

Christian Eriksen er vågen, og hans tilstand er fortsat stabil. Han forbliver indlagt på Rigshospitalet til yderligere undersøgelser. Kampen mod Finland spilles færdig i aften. Dette sker efter at spillerne har fået bekræftet, at Christian er okay. Kampen genoptages kl. 20.30. — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 12, 2021

The incident occurred near the end of the first half as Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field without any contact. Referee Anthony Taylor was quick to halt the game called the medical staff, who raced onto the pitch to administer treatment. Following it, the midfielder was taken to the hospital and the Danish FA confirmed that he was stable then.

The game was initially suspended after the event but was later resumed after players from both teams agreed to continue. Denmark were the dominant side in the match, but it was Finland who emerged victorious on their tournament debut.

