Argentina (ARG) will take on Columbia (COL) in the latest round of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL. The COL vs ARG clash will be played at the Metropolitano Roberto Melendez Stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia on June 09, 2021 (early Wednesday morning). Both sides will be looking to record all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for ARG vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below. Argentina 1-1 Chile Goal Video Highlights, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL.

Argentine are unbeaten so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL and will be aiming to continue that run when they face Columbia, who themselves come into this game after a decent result. The Albiceleste were held to a 1-1 draw by Chile in their previous fixture while Columbia defeated Peru 3-0 to end a two-game losing run in the competition.

ARG vs COL, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-CONMEBOL: Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Emiliano Martinez (ARG) can be selected as the keeper.

ARG vs COL, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-CONMEBOL: Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Davidson Sanchez (COL), Yeray Mina (COL), Christian Romero (ARG) should be the defenders in your team.

ARG vs COL, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-CONMEBOL: Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Juan Cuadrado (COL), Jefferson Lerma (COL), Angel di Maria (ARG), Rodrigo de Paul (ARG) can be selected as the midfielders.

ARG vs COL, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-CONMEBOL: Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Lionel Messi (ARG), Lautaro Martinez (ARG), Duvan Zapata (COL) can be the forwards.

ARG vs COL, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-CONMEBOL: Dream11 Team Prediction - Emiliano Martinez (ARG), Davidson Sanchez (COL), Yeray Mina (COL), Christian Romero (ARG), Juan Cuadrado (COL), Jefferson Lerma (COL), Angel di Maria (ARG), Rodrigo de Paul (ARG), Lionel Messi (ARG), Lautaro Martinez (ARG), Duvan Zapata (COL).

Lionel Messi (ARG) can be named as the captain if your COL vs ARG Dream11 Fantasy Team while Duvan Zapata (COL) can be selected as the vice-captain.

