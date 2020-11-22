Breaking records and creating new ones seems to be a regular job for Cristiano Ronaldo. In the last match against Cagliari at the Juventus Training Center, Cristiano Ronaldo once again splintered magic and scored a brace putting Juventus to a 2-0 victory in the weekend. With this, he scripted three major records and thus once again proved that he is still the best. The first record was that he surpassed Ferenc Puskas’s record of 746 career goals. With the brace, Ronaldo now has 748 goals. He had equalled Puskas’ record during the friendly match against Andorra. Cristiano Ronaldo Equals Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Record of Eight Goals in the Season With a Brace Against Cagliari in Serie A 2020-21 (Watch Goal Highlights).

With this, Ronaldo is now on number four when it comes to overall goal scoring. Pele (767 goals), Romario (772), and Josef Bican (805) are the ones who are leading. The other record scripted by CR7 was that he became the first player in Serie A to have scored in first five matches. Also, the former Real Madrid player is the only to score 60 goals in 69 matches. No other player has scored so many goals in the history of the Italian league. Now, let’s have a look at the goal highlights by CR7.

He has also equalled Zlatan Ibrahimovic with eight goals in the last five matches. With this, Juventus is now placed on number two of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 16 points in their kitty. AC Milan is placed on number one with 17 points in their kitty.

