Cristiano Ronaldo’s team Juventus is all set to take on Genoa in the Serie A 2020-21 match. Ahead of the game, Juventus announced the 24-member squad for the match in which CR7 was obviously a part of the squad. In the later part of the article, we bring to you the predicted starting XI for the game, but before that let's have a look at the preview of the match. Juventus is placed on number three of the Serie A 2020-21 points table and is still 12 points away from Inter Milan who is featured on number one of the points table. The reverse fixture had Juventus beating Geona 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Shine as Juventus Beat Porto 2–1 in Serie A 2020–21.

Juventus has been on a winning spree and since the return of Paulo Dybala, the team has gotten a lot of strength. We saw their game against Napoli where Dybala scored a goal and so did CR7. For the first time in a while, Andrea Pirlo is not facing many roaster issues. Genoa are will be without key midfielder Kevin Strootman as he was suspended. Luca Pellegrini and Lennart Czyborra will be missing out due to injury.

Here's the squad for Juventus:

Genoa:

Check out the predicted starting XI for both teams:

Juventus Probable Lineup: Szczesny; Cuadrado, de Ligt, Chiellini, Danilo; Kulusevski, Bentancur, Rabiot, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo

Genoa Probable Lineup: Perin; Masiello, Radovanovic, Criscito; Biraschi, Zajc, Badelj, Rovella, Zappacosta; Destro, Scamacca

