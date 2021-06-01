Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for transfers this season. Despite the fact that his partner Georgina Rodriguez had said that CR7 would stay back at Juventus, almost every day we hear his transfer rumours. Amid this chaos, CR7 has been awarded the Most Valuable Player of the year by Serie A. He has been bestowed with the Best Striker award by Italian football. The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner had become the highest goal-scorer in the Serie A tournament. He had scored 29 goals in this calendar year and that too only in 33 games. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News Update: Juventus Ready To Sell Portuguese Superstar.

With this, he had scored 40 per cent goals for team Juventus. However, he has had quite a forgettable campaign this season. The team lost the Serie A 2020-21 title to Inter Milan after nine long years. Their Champions League 2021-22 qualification was also in danger as they struggled to make it to the top four and only on the last day of the tournament, they made it to UCL.

Now, let's have a look at the post by Serie A below:

🌟MVP 2020/2021🌟 Best striker: @Cristiano! 🔝 29 goals that prove his impressive instinct: always in the right place at the right time! https://t.co/WktdAiign0#SerieATIM #WeAreCalcio pic.twitter.com/SZppSD9k4F — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) May 31, 2021

For now, it is said that Cristiano is very close to signing up with Manchester United. He has been involved in a swap deal and will be exchanged for Paul Pogba by Manchester United.

