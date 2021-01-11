Shattering records seems to be a daily job for Cristiano Ronaldo and he has done it again! Last night while playing against Sassuolo in the Serie A 2020-21 match, Ronaldo scored a late goal in the match which was held at the Juventus Stadium. Ronaldo scored a late goal at the dying minutes of the match and thus led Juventus to a stunning 3-1 lead. With this, he shattered one more record and became the only player to score 15 goals in the last 15 seasons in the top five European leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo Defies Gravity ONCE AGAIN! Amazes Netizens With His Attempted Header During Juventus vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2020-21 (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Juventus dominated the possession by 56 per cent whereas, the rest 44 per cent was dominated by the visiting team. Until the half-time, there were no goals scored by either side. Danilo was the first one to net a goal at the 50th minute. Gregoire Defrel was the one who scored an equaliser. Aaron Ramsey took the team to 2-1. During the last few minutes of the match, Ronaldo netted yet another goal. Now, let's have a look at the goal below:

Juventus now stands on number four of the Serie A 2020-21 points table with 33 points in their kitty. Out of the 16 points. the team won nine games, lost one. A match played by Juventus ended with CR7's team losing a game. AC Milan leads the points table with 40 points as they have won 12 games, lost one. Four matches ended up a draw.

