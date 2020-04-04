Cristiano Ronaldo Best Goals: A Look at Top Five Strikes by the Juventus Star

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced the world to go into a lockdown and shutdown global football leagues. Our favourite footballers are missing in action and in times like these, we just can’t help but feel there are much more important things in life than football. Juventus were leading the Italian Serie A when the COVID 19 epidemic broke the back of the country. Their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo was in red hot form when the league ceased. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Crazy Bicycle Goal During Juventus vs Real Madrid, Champions League 2017-18 Relived by Los Blancos (Watch Video).

The Portuguese skipper has a massive fan following across the continents who miss watching their superstar light up the field with his supreme talent. We have brought a compilation of his top 5 goals for fans to relieve.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano

It is not every day a player scores a backheel goal from a corner with his back turned towards the post but then Cristiano Ronaldo is no ordinary player. He found the back of the net with a crowd of player blocking the goal with an effortless backheel.

Manchester United vs FC Porto

Manchester United needed a positive result away at FC Porto to salvage a 2-2 league draw in the first leg at Old Trafford. The Red Devils had a special player in Cristiano Ronaldo and his 30-yard bullet helped his side secure a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Manchester United vs Portsmouth

Cristiano Ronaldo’s free-kick technique has been unique with the player adopting the method of striking the dead ball up top to allow it to swirl. His strike against Portsmouth is the best he has ever produced from a free-kick with the lightning strike finding the top corner.

Real Madrid vs Espanyol

Cristiano Ronaldo made a mockery of Espanyol defence as he cut back twice on his left to fire home an unstoppable strike which curled past the keeper. In this process, Ronaldo beat a total of four players including the goalkeeper.

Real Madrid vs Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the greatest goal of his long and illustrious career against Juventus in a Champions League tie when he rose acrobatically to score an overhead kick against Juventus. The goal was so good, event he rival fans stood up to applaud the genius of Ronaldo.