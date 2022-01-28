Cristiano Ronaldo can be quite annoyed at times. This time it was the website Transfermarkt that had faced his wrath on social media. Ronaldo got so upset that he blocked the website on Instagram. So the website had Jorge Mendes XI being revealed. The list represented the number of players in which the Manchester United star was given a valuation of €75 million valuation. This surely did not go down well with CR7 and he sent a Direct Message to the website. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With Formula 1 Star Nikita Mazepin, Haas Racer Shares Photo With Machester United Star in the Gym (See Pic).

Talking about the incident to a website, Transfermarkt coordinator Christian Schwarz said, “He sent a message first to our social media guys. They answered him, explained why, and told him, ‘The people in your age group, you are by far the number one. It was £30-50 million difference [between Ronaldo and the next player on the list], and then he sent some smilies, and then he blocked us.” The incident happened in the month of March 2020. Here's the post that the team had posted on social media.

Back then, he played for Juventus and in August 2021 he joined Manchester United and has been pretty good with the ball. Ronaldo will turn 37 next month but surely doesn't look like he will be slowing down any sooner. Ronaldo is still fit and is in no mood to give up soon.

