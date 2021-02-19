Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo had a tough time in the first leg of UCL 2020-21 round of 16 tie against Porto as the 36-year-old was unable to rescue his team from a shock defeat. The Portuguese team who hadn’t won their previous five fixtures against the Italians ran out as 2-1 winners on the night courtesy of goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega. FC Porto 2-1 Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Portuguese Giants Record First Win Over Sluggish Italian Champions.

The Italian champions were underwhelming in the game but Cristiano Ronaldo particular had a hard time as he failed to make any sort of impact on the match and one moment summed up the Portuguese’s night perfectly.

Cristiano Ronaldo in the second half, won the ball and went to cut inside but ran straight into team-mate Alex Sandro as the Juventus left-back wasn’t able to get out of the 36-year-old’s way and Porto won the ball back immediately. Such sloppiness was a recurring theme for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in the clash.

It wasn’t only Cristiano but the entire Juventus team who failed to turn up on the night. Andrea Pirlo’s team were behind just after two minutes as Mehdi Tarmeni latched onto a back pass from Rodrigo Bentancur to open the scoring. The Portuguese side doubled their lead just minutes into the second half.

It looked like Juventus will enter the reverse tie with a two-goal deficit but the Italians managed to score an away goal as Chiesa scored in the 82nd minute. In typical fashion, Ronaldo couldn't be kept completely out of the game, and he felt he should have won a penalty in injury time, but the referee and his video assistant did not agree.

