Juventus suffered a shock 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their UCL 2020-21 round of 16 tie against FC Porto and will need a comeback in the reverse fixture if they are to avoid an early exit from the competition. The Portuguese side scored early in both halves before a late Federico Chiesa goal gave the record Italian champions some hope ahead of the second leg. Barcelona 1-4 PSG, UCL 2020-21: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick Gives French Giants Huge First-Leg Lead.

Juventus were the favourites to win the game but started in the worst possible fashion as a lose pass by Rodrigo Bentancur was pounced on by Mehdi Tarmeni, who slotted the ball past the Italian team’s keeper, giving the hosts a lead in just the second minute of the match. RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool, UCL 2020-21: Mo Salah, Sadio Mane Score As Reds Get Back to Winning Ways.

Porto repeated the feat in the second half as they found themselves with a two-goal lead early in the second period as the Portuguese team scored straight from the kick-off after Moussa Marega latched onto a Mafana pass to slot the ball past Szczesny. Juventus had some decent attempts in the game and their efforts were rewarded when Federico Chiesa got on the scoresheet in the final 10 minutes.

Watch Goal Highlights

Juventus need a comeback in the second leg to make it into the next round and given their recent record against the Portuguese side, Andrea Pirlo’s team will fancy themselves of getting the required result but need to perform much better than they did in this clash.

‘Our approach was wrong after we conceded the goal ... We had planned on attacking the deeper spaces, but if you take too many touches, things get complicated. We weren't smart, the ball was moved around too slowly,’ said the Juventus coach following the game.

