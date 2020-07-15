Juventus is all set to clash with Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium later tonight. Thus Juventus boarded the train to Sassuolo and the official account of the Bianconeri shared the snaps on their social media accounts. Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and the entire Juventus team was spotted wearing the mask and were boarding the train to Sassuolo. The team also shared the video of the team boarding the train. Juventus enter the game with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta where Cristiano Ronaldo's brace has saved the team from the blushes. Juventus Declares 22-Member Squad For the Serie A 2019-20 Match Against Sassuolo.

Ronaldo has been in the topmost form silence the start of the Serie A 2019-20. Even in the last match, he scored a couple of goals and made sure to keep up with his goal-scoring spree. With this Ronaldo now has 28 goals and is only one goal away from equaling Lazio's Ciro Immobile who is the leading scorer of Serie A 2019-20. For now, let us have a look at the pictures and video shared by Juventus.

Video

Ahead of the game, Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri warned Juventus and said that Sassuolo could turn into a dangerous side. “Sassuolo are one of those teams that have taken the same path as Atalanta. They have given continuity to a project and are doing well," he said. Sassuolo stands on number eight of the Serie A 2019-20 points table whereas Juventus leads the points table with 78 points.

