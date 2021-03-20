Juventus will wear special jersey to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is celebrated on March 21. This day is observed as International Day Against Racial Discrimination every year. The club announced on social media that both the men’s and women’s teams will wear special numbers to observe the day. “Together as one team against any form of discrimination,” the club captioned a video on Twitter. It also announced that players will wear a special jersey to observe the day in their next home match against Benevento on Sunday. Juventus women are also set to play on the same day at home against Bari and will sport special numbers. Glen Kamara Pens a Long Post After Allegedly Being Abused Racially by Salvia Prague’s Ondrej Kedel, Says ‘Enough is Enough' (See Post),

“Tomorrow, 21st March 2021, the International Day against Racial Discrimination will be celebrated, and starting from today as part of the "DifferencesMakeTheDifference" campaign, an unprecedented initiative will take place, which will involve, in order: the Women's First Team, and the Men's First Team,” the club said in a statement. Glen Kamara Allegedly Abused Racially by Prague’s Ondrej Kedel, Check Out 5 Ugly Instances When Football Was Shamed!

Juventus Will Wear Special Jersey on International Day Against Racism

“The Juventus players will wear on their backs customised versions of the shirt numbers (in accordance to Lega Serie A regulations) that will feature, from 0 to 9, a statistic linked to racism,” the statement read. Take a look at the Instagram post where the club reveals some staggering numbers about racism. “The numbers don’t lie,” the club captioned the post.

The Numbers Don't Lie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juventus (@juventus)

Incidentally, the International Day Against Racial Discrimination comes a day after Rangers footballer Glen Kamara alleged racism charge against Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela during their UEFA Europa League last 16 tie. “I was shocked and horrified to hear such racist abuse from a professional football player,” Kamara said.

