Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus might have crashed out of Champions League 2019-20 from the round of 16 itself, but that does not stop him from winning yet another gong. Ronaldo’s weak-footed goal impressed the fans and the Portugal star has been awarded the Goal of the Tournament Award which was netted against Lyon. The five-time Ballon d’Or award winner had netted a couple of goals in the match but the goal that impressed the netizen was the second one. The second goal was a long-range shot, left-footed shot and this was the one which impressed the fans. Cristiano Ronaldo Bursts Into Tears After Lyon Knock Juventus Out of Champions League 2019-20, CR7 Comforted by Teammate Giorgio Chiellini (See Pic).

More than 400 000 votes were cast for the award. Ronaldo went on to beat RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer and Bianconeri teammate Juan Cuadrado. Leipzig star was placed on number two and Cuadrado earned the third spot as per the votes by the fans. Now, let's have a look at the goal shared by UEFA Champions League below:

#UCL - GOAL: Brace yourselves, Ronaldo is in the mood! Juventus 2 - 1 Lyon (Aggregate 2 - 2) Can Juve get the winner? Watch live: https://t.co/RYwm9aZlb5 pic.twitter.com/kdGbliqxRr — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 7, 2020

The match was held at the backyard of Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Italy. The visitors won the match on away goal and the fans were quite sad with Juventus losing the match. Post this, there were rumours that CR7 would quit from Juventus and would instead join Ligue 1 Team Paris Saint Germain. The fans also went on to slam team Juventus and Maurizio Sarri was sacked immediately after the match. Andrea Pirlo was hired in place of Sarri.

