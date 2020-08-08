Cristiano Ronaldo has been blazing guns for the Italian team Juventus ever since he joined the Bianconeri. Last night too, Ronaldo was no different with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as he struck twice in the game when Juventus took on Lyon in the Round of 16 in the Champions League 2019-20. Ronaldo’s brace broke all-time Juventus scoring record with his double. He reached a few more milestones during the game. However, his brace could not help the Serie A 2019-20 winner win the match and it was Lyon who walked away with the last laugh based on away goals. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Brace Fails to Save Juventus, Lyon Qualifies for Round of Eight in Champions League 2019-20 (Watch Video).

Before talking about the records, let's see how the match panned out for both sides. So Lyon already had an upper hand as they entered the game with 1-0 aggregate lead. All eye were on CR7 who had rescued the Old Lady last season when they were in a similar position last year. Ronaldo's hat-trick against Atletico Madrid helped them qualify in the round of eight. So the match last night began with Lyon making it to the scoresheet once again at the 12th minute and put the visitors on 1-0. At the 43rd minute, Ronaldo converted a penalty into a goal and then at the 60th minute, Portugal star scored a stunner. Check out the goals below:

Ronaldo responds with a penalty 😭😭 PENALDO I knew we needed a first half goal to stay in the game😭😭#JuveOL #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/qIoYVKOyw1 — Anointed (@ifekrist) August 7, 2020

The goal at 60th minute:

Ronaldo in the UCL is not human pic.twitter.com/j3aAhELorA — Mitchell (@mitchellball) August 7, 2020

Now with this came the records at galore. Check them out below:

With the double, Ronaldo scored 37th goal for the Juventus this season and broke an 80-year-old record. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner surpassed club legend Felice Borel who had scored 36 goals in Serie A 1933-34. Ronaldo now has 37 goals in 47 Serie A 2019-20 appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo has the most number of goals in UEFA Champions League knockout stages. He has scored 67 goals in the knockout stages, whereas AC Milan has netted 67, Arsenal has 53. Cristiano has scored 1.5% of all goals in Champions League history. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his last 11 penalties in this competition. The former Real Madrid star has now scored 24 goals in the round of 16. Only Lionel Messi (26) has more. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored all seven of Juventus’ goals in the UCL knock out stages in the last two years. Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in champions league history to score 10+ goals for three different clubs. He had scored 15 goals for Manchester United, 105 for Real Madrid and 10 for Juventus.



However, this was not enough for Juventus to win the game and Lyon won on away goals. This is the first time since 2010, that Ronaldo missed out the bus to the round of eight. The last time this had happened was when he played for Real Madrid and Lyon had crashed out the Los Blancos in the round of 16.

