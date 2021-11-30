Cristiano Ronaldo is angry! No not for missing out on the Ballon d'Or 2021. But for a statement by Ballon d'Or Chief Pascal Ferre. Not very long ago, he said Cristiano Ronaldo's aim is to retire with more trophies than Lionel Messi. Now Ronaldo took to social media and slammed Pascal for his statement. Ferre told the New York Times: "Ronaldo has only one ambition and that is to retire with more Ballon d'Or [awards] than Messi. I know because he has told me." Furthermore, he said that the Ballon d'Or Chief is lying and has been using his name to promote the brand he works for. Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire & Others Prepare for Chelsea vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 Match (See Pics).

He took to social media and a posted picture of himself and shared a long note. Ronaldo also congratulated the winner of the award. "It is unacceptable that the person responsible for awarding such a prestigious prize could lie in this way, in absolute disrespect for someone who has always respected France Football and the Ballon d'Or. And he lied again today, justifying my absence from the Gala with an alleged quarantine that has no reason to exist," read a part of the note.

Check out the note by Ronaldo below:

Cristiano Ronaldo was also nominated for the award but was not the favourite winning the gong. Robert Lewandowski was the favourite to win the award. Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or 2021 for the seventh time. Ronaldo was placed on number six of the Ballon d'Or 2021 team.

