Cristiano Ronaldo Spends Quality Time With Family After a Gruelling Practice Session (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo with family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo has come back to Juventus sweat it out with his team. For a couple of days now, the Portugal star has been at the Juventus Training Centre with his colleagues. After having a gruelling session at Juventus, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, as usual, was seen letting his hair down with his family. In the picture, we see CR7 posing with his four kids on his lap and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also in the frame. The happy picture was posted on social media by Ronaldo and had an even more adorable caption to it. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out With Team Juventus After a Break of Two Months, Bianconeri Shares Video.

“The best of the world.” read the caption of the snap where Ronaldo and his family was seated on the sofa. In the snap, the Portugal star was spotted with a man bun and thus flaunted his new hairstyle donning a black shirt. The family was all smiles as they posed for a picture. Ronaldo returned to Juventus after a long gap of 14 days of self-isolation. For now, check out the snap below

Cristiano Ronaldo with his family (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prior to that, he had gone to visit his mother in Madeira who had suffered from heatstroke. Post this a lot many countries were in a lockdown due to the menace of the coronavirus and thus even Ronaldo was stuck in his home town. After spending a couple of months there, CR7 came back to Turin after Juventus began their practice session. There is no specific date given for the return for Serie A, however for now, the return of the league has been postponed until June 14, 2020.