Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out With Team Juventus After a Break of Two Months, Bianconeri Shares Video

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After a long gap of a couple of months, Cristiano Ronaldo has made a comeback into the squad. The coronavirus had stalled the live-action in Italy and several other parts of the world and the Portugal star was at his native in Madeira with his family to visit his ailing mother, who had suffered from a heart stroke. But after the Italian government gave a green signal for the footballing activities to start in the country, the players made a comeback to Juventus. The Serie A decided to start their impending season for this year. CR7 who was in Madeira came back to Turin but had to undergo 14-day long isolation as a precautionary measure. Cristiano Ronaldo Drives Down to Juventus Training Centre After 14-Day Long Isolation (See Pic).

After the mandatory isolation, Ronaldo made a comeback into the team and was seen sweating it out with the members of team Juventus. The official page of the Banconer shared the video of the same. Ronaldo too posted a snap of himself on social media and was glad to be back. The Serie A had come to a grinding halt after the outspread of the coronavirus. The Bianconeri played their last game in March 2020.

How good does it feel to see these guys back training? 😍 #ForzaJuve ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/vzieKyuz9Y — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) May 19, 2020

Picture posted by Ronaldo:

When we become patient and consistent, we find the way to get through the difficulties ⚽️💪🏻#backontrack #beresponsible pic.twitter.com/5hFiwr2J2X — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 19, 2020

The start of Serie A 2019-20 has been delayed until June 14, 2020. All the matches will be conducted behind closed doors which means, in the absence of the fans. The matches will be conducted as the guidelines set by the Serie A.