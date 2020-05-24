Cristiano Ronaldo Takes a Dip in Swimming Pool With Georgina Rodriguez & Kids After a Gruelling Session at Juventus Training Academy (See Pic)

Cristiano Ronaldo Takes a Dip in the Pool With Georgina Rodriguez & Kids (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo made a comeback to the Juventus Training Academy last week a 14-day long self-isolation. The five-Time Ballon d’Or winner is making sure to put his best foot forward in the training and looks match ready as he sweats it out with the team before the commencement of the impending season of Serie A 2019-20. Now after a gruelling session at the academy, CR7 makes sure that he spends quality time with his family and lets his hair down before the next session. In the latest post on Instagram, CR7 is seen taking a dip in the swimming pool with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his four kids. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video of CR7 Junior Training With him at Juventus Academy.

The kids are seen having a great time in the floating toys of the pool as Ronaldo and family poses for a picture. The Portugal star also shared the snap on his Instagram story and captioned the snap as, "Blessed." The picture was earlier shared by Georgina on her Instagram account and her boyfriend shared the same snap on his Instagram story. Now let's have a look at the snap below:

Talking about the commencement of Serie A 2019-20, there has been no specific date given for the start of the season. The board will conduct a meeting on May 28, 2020, to decide the fate of the tournament. As of now, the start of the season is postponed until June 14, 2020.