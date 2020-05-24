Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Video of CR7 Junior Training With him at Juventus Academy

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr trains with his father (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has impressed us on many occasions with his skills. Whether it’s scoring a goal at the backyard of his garden or scoring a goal after the match, Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has been impressive and very often makes us say, “Like father, like son.” Now, here’s a new video of Cristiano Ronaldo Junior where he was seen training with his father. Cristiano Ronaldo shared a video of him training together with his son. First, it’s the five-time Ballon d’Or winner who sprints hard and then his son follows his footsteps. Cristiano Ronaldo Junior Wins Best Striker Award for Juventus Under-9s (See Pics)

His stint with football is not limited to the practice session only. But, he has also done quite well at the Juventus academy as well. He was recently awarded the best striker award at the Juventus under-9 academy. Surely Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has made his father proud with the achievement. Now, let's have a look at the video of Ronaldo Junior training with his father.

Cristiano Ronaldo Junior has been praised by his father CR7 in his interviews as well. “He says he is going to be better (than me), but I think it's difficult. I am very happy to have scored, for him too. He is playing for Juventus and adapting really well, it has been easier for him than for me,” said CR7 during an interview.