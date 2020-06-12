Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Football Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 05:44 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo to Feature in Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019-20? Twitterati Eager to See Portuguese Striker in Action Post Pandemic Break
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: @juventusfcen)

Football is set to return in Italy after a three-month-long absence with a blockbuster clash between Juventus and AC Milan in Coppa Italia. Everyone was excited to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry resume in this fixture, but unfortunately, the Swede will not feature as he is currently injured. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play from the start and the Portuguese’s fans pretty excited to see their favourite player take the field once again. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg?

Cristiano Ronaldo looks in great shape ahead of the much-awaited return. As football across the globe was halted temporarily due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 35-year-old was in his hometown Madeira using local facilities to keep himself in the best condition. It is also reported that the Portuguese has impressed everyone in Juventus training as everyone is impressed with his fitness. Cristiano Ronaldo, Ante Rebic And Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Juventus vs AC Milan.

With Cristiano Ronaldo being in peak physical condition ahead of football's return, his fans cannot wait to see their idol back in action. Here are some of the reactions.

Cristiano is Playing Today

Good Morning Cristiano

Match Day

Get to Watch Cristiano Today

It was Cristiano’s goal in the first leg that has given Juventus the advantage coming into the second leg. The tie is currently poised at 1-1 and AC Milan need to find the back of the net tonight as the away goal rules are still active in the Italian cup. Though there will be no extra-time in this clash and the teams will directly go to a penalty shoot-out if can’t be separated at the end of regular period.

Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed a fine season until now and will be looking to continue that once he returns back on the field. The 35-year-old has contributed toward 29 goals in 32 appearances this season and is also the second-highest scorer in the domestic league.

