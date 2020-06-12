Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg? Check Out Possibility of CR7 Featuring in JUV vs MIL Line-up

Football fans are excited as Coppa Italia 2019-20 resumes. Before suspension due to coronavirus lockdown in Italy on March 09, Napoli-Inter Milan and Juventus-AC Milan faced each other in the first leg of the semi-finals. The second leg of semi-finals will now take place on June 13 and June 14 on mid-night as per the Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, Juventus will host AC Milan in the second leg semis at the Allianz Stadium. With football action returning, fans are eager to know whether talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the Juventus line-up against AC Milan or not. Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As per IST?.

Ronaldo will be eager to take the field himself as like others he too was missing the action in the lockdown. It must be noted that after missing out on action for over three months, it won’t be easy for the Juventus striker. So, there is a possibility that he might not star in the starting line-up. CR7 could well be introduced later as and when Juventus feel they need his services. Another thing worth noting is that Italian Serie A resumes from June 20, so Juventus won’t be rushing to bring back Ronaldo. Juventus vs AC Milan Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Finals Second Leg, Here Are Match Results of Last Five JUV vs MIL Encounters.

Will Ronaldo Feature in Starting Line-Up?

Meanwhile, Juventus will be eying to make it to the finals of the Coppa Italia 2019-20. The summit clash will be played on June 17 (June 18 in India). In another semi-final, Napoli will face-off against Inter Milan. In the first leg of the semi-final in February Juventus and AC Milan were involved in a 1-1 draw.

