Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains uncertain at the moment after the Portuguese star handed in his transfer request to Manchester United. The 37-year-old is in search of a new club this summer and was recently offered to French giants Paris Saint Germain. The Portugal international joined United last summer from Juventus. Manchester United Confident of Convincing Portuguese Star To Stay.

According to a report from ESPN, PSG were provided with an opportunity to sign Cristiano Ronaldo by his agent Jorge Mendes as the 37-year-old looks for a way out of Old Trafford. However, the Ligue 1 champions have rejected the offer.

Paris Saint Germain does not believe that the Portuguese superstar is the right signing for the club at the moment. In addition, the French giants do not have enough space in their wage bill to pay the six-time Ballin d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, discussed the availability of the Portugal international with PSG sporting director Luis Campos and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi as he is close to both of them. However, the PSG chiefs decided against it.

It is understood that the 37-year-old does not fit into the club's sporting structure. New manager, Christophe Galtier wants to play a back three this season and the Portugal international will struggle to fit in the system which already has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Bayern Munich had also rejected the possibility of signing Cristiano Ronaldo while Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel isn't too keen on the 37-year-old's arrival despite a meeting between his agent and Blues' new co-owner Ted Boehly.

Meanwhile, the Premier League outfit are working to convince the 37-year-old to not leave the club this summer. The Portugal international is not part of Manchester United's pre-season tour of Bangkok as he has been granted leave to deal with personal issues.

