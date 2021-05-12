Neymar Jr, after committing his future to Paris Saint Germain until 2025, has expressed his desire with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese star himself has been linked with a move away from Italian giants Juventus after an underwhelming season by the Bianconeri with several European heavyweights including the French giants tipped as a possible destination. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Updates: CR7’s Agent Jorge Mendes Reportedly Offers Him to Manchester United.

The Brazilian superstar who joined PSG in 2017, has been linked with a move away from the club on several occasions with a possible return to Barcelona set to be on the cards. The 29-year-old also had said about his wish of reuniting and playing again with Lionel Messi but after renewing his contract with the Parisians, Neymar now wants to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘I want to play with Cristiano Ronaldo’ Neymar Jr said in an interview with GQ France as quoted by Marca. ‘I've already played with great players like Messi and [Kylian] Mbappe, but I haven't played with Cristiano Ronaldo yet,’ the Paris Saint Germain star added.

And with Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus in doubt, the Brazilians wish could come true if the five-time Ballon d’Or moves to Paris in the summer. Andrea Pirlo’s men were unable to defend their league title for the first time in 10 years and are currently fifth in the table, on the verge of missing Champions League qualification, which could see the Portuguese in search of a different club.

Juventus are reportedly planning a rebuild in the summer and could let go of Andrea Pirlo, who took over the club this summer. The new manager might not have Cristiano Rolando in his plans, and given his age and salary, the Bianconeri are also looking to offload the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Given the 36-year-old’s status in world football, PSG are one of the teams who can afford him.

