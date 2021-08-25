Football transfers can get really nasty at times and one can actually face flak if crossed the line. Now, here's an example of the same. In this case, it was Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani, the brother of the PSG owner who was at the receiving end and was slammed by Lapo Elkann, who happens to be a relative of Juventus owner. This time it was Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani who took to social media and posted a tweet that hinted that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing together for PSG. This fuelled the transfer market and tongues started wagging. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: CR7 Reportedly Offers Himself to Manchester City for 25 Million Euros, Risks Manchester United Legacy.

Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani posted a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo in a PSG shirt and that too alongside Lionel Messi. He captioned the snap, "May Be." in different languages. Now, this did not go down well with the brother of John Elkann, Lapo. He took to social media and retweeted Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani's tweet and slammed Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani. In the tweet, he said that it is disrespectful for any club to post a tweet like this. He started the tweet with the words, "CR7 is a Juventus FC," and then continued with his post.

Check out the tweet below:

CR7 è un giocatore della Juventus F.C. È poco rispettoso continuare a mettergli altre maglie addosso come fosse una figurina. Se cambierà squadra,ovunque andrà, avrà rispetto come uomo e atleta. Poi vede, diceva un Signore, che per noi il calcio è una passione. Da generazioni https://t.co/CDM0by0kHS — Lapo Elkann (@lapoelkann_) August 24, 2021

For a while now, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester United. Ronaldo had posted a note on social media and asked the press not to speculate about his transfer.

