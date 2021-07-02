For a while now, we are hearing that Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to quit Juventus and could join PSG or Manchester United. However, the Sporting Director of the Bianconeri Federico Cherubini has clarified that there are no signs of CR7 quitting Juventus. However, he does not have a crystal ball to predict the future. The Sporting Director further maintained that Ronaldo remains a pivotal part of Juventus. “We are very happy that Ronaldo will rejoin the team once the rest period after the European Championship is over,” Federico Cherubini said. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: CR7’s Exit From Juventus Could be Announced Soon, Manchester United Reportedly His Next Destination.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in sublime form for quite a while now. Portugal's campaign at the Euro 2020 might have ended but he still remains the top scorer of the tournament, scoring five goals. Ronaldo has scored 101 goals for Juventus in just three seasons, which is quite a lot. “There has been no sign from Ronaldo about a possible move … and no sign from Juve,” Cherubini said. While saying that he has no crystal ball, the sporting director explained, "But let me reaffirm I’ll be happy if he stays.”

Ronaldo has been linked to Manchester United for quite a long time now, It is said that he could be a part of a swap deal which will see Paul Pogba returning to Juventus and Cristino Ronaldo going back to his former club. In fact, it was further reported that Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has been in touch with CR7 quite regularly.

