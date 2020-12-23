Last night Juventus suffered from a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Fiorentina in the Serie A 2020-21. The results came in as a shock to the fans as they trolled the team brutally for the humiliating defeat. Post this Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and said that the year had been full of tight schedules due to the enforced COVID-19 break. However, no reason is acceptable for the kind of performance put up by them. Ronaldo in the long note also hoped that the break would also help them come back stronger as the season is far from getting over. Andrea Pirlo Slams Team Juventus After Humiliating 2-0 Loss Against Fiorentina, Questions the Attitude of the Players.

In the caption, he also appealed to the fans to believe in the team and this Along with the long note, Ronaldo also posted a picture of himself wherein he was seen dejected and puzzled. "Believe in us, trust our team as much as we trust you, and we will deliver!," he said in the caption. Check out the post about the same on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

After the game, even Andrea Pirlo slammed the team's attitude. He said that the team lacked focus. "When this is the case you face bad situations like this. In games before Christmas, it can happen when you have your mind on the holidays. We were unfocused and could not recover," he said to the team after the match.

