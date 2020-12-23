The world is preparing for Christmas and Cristiano Ronaldo’s household is nothing different. The Juventus’ star’s family is getting ready for the festive period and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently posted a lovely photo with the footballer’s son alongside all the beautiful decorations on her social media. The 35-year-old will also be spending the festive season with his family. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shows Off Fabulous Figure in Red Lace Lingerie During Holiday Season (View Pics).

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shared a lovely picture with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr on her latest Instagram post. ‘My Sweet Little Man’ the Spanish model captioned her post as the two of them sat beside a lovely Christmas tree.

The couple sparked engagement rumours when back in August, Georgina Rodriguez shared a couple of photos showing off the £615K ring on her finger. Cristiano Ronaldo and Rodriguez were on a romantic getaway in Ibiza and after returning, the couple shared clips of a party with their family, friends and close relatives, which many believe was their engagement party.

Cristiano Ronaldo will spend Christmas with his family as football in Italy takes a break due to the festive period. The 35-year-old ended 2020 on a sour note as Juventus were defatted at home by relegation threated Fiorentina handing the Turin-club their first league defeat of the season under new manager Andrea Pirlo.

