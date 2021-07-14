The reported audio leaks of Florentino Perez are like opening a can of worms. The Real Madrid boss is heard talking about various players in the audio but this particular clip where Perez talking about Cristiano Ronaldo is bagging headlines. So in the reported audio leak, Perez is heard using derogatory language for former Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo. In the audio Perez also spoke about CR7's manager Jorge Mendes and said that he also has no control over anything. Cristiano Ronaldo Excluded from Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament, Fans Slam UEFA for Not Including the Golden Boot Winner.

In the audio transcribed by 'Marca', Perez is heard saying, "(Ronaldo) He's crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal, but he's not normal, otherwise, he wouldn't do all the things he does. The last nonsense he did, that he saw all the time. world world .. Why do you think he does that stupid thing?" While we do not know which incident is exactly Perez referring to, but he was also heard slamming Jose Mourinho and saying that he has no control over Ronaldo. Also, he was heard saying that Mourinho is too full of himself during his tenure with Real Madrid.

Prior to this, he was also heard passing derogatory remarks against club legends like Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez. Spanish daily El Confidencial came up with these audios and now these transcripts are grabbing headlines, obviously because of their content. We are still waiting for CR7's reaction on the alleged audio leaks.

