Manchester United have announced the appointment of Erik ten Hag as the new manager of the club. The Dutchman will join the Red Devils at the end of this season and will continue till June 2025, with the option of extending his contract by a year. Ten Hag thus will replace Ralf Rangnick, who will take up a consultancy role within the club.

See Manchester United's Post:

🇳🇱👔 The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

