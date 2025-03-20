Portugal had a brilliant run in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League where they secured the top spot in Group 1 with 14 points from 6 games played. Next up for them is a quarter-final first leg contest with Denmark. Roberto Martinez will hope his squad can continue with the brilliant form they have hit under his management. Opponents Denmark came second behind Spain in Group 4, but they are a team capable of defeating any one their day, particularly at home. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr Ladies for Clinching Saudi Women’s Premier League for the Third Time in a Row After Abdulaziz Al-Alwni-Managed Side Win 2024-25 Season.

Mads Roerslev and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg miss out for Denmark due to injuries and the duo will be a major miss in the squad. Christian Eriksen has not played much for Manchester United this season, but he will play a key role in midfield here. Rasmus Hojlund has struggled for form at the club level but is all set to lead the attack for Denmark.

Cristiano Ronaldo is part of the Portuguese squad and will be leading the attacking line. He will be supported in the final third by Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto. Vitinha has been in sublime form for PSG and his energy in central midfield will be vital. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves will come up with the creative play from the central areas.

When is Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Denmark national football team will cross punches with Portugal national football team in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarterfinal on Friday, March 21. The Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League match is set to be played at the Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark and it starts at 01:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Newcastle United CEO Darren Eales Recreates Lionel Messi's Viral 'Trophy in Bed' Picture After Magpies Beat Liverpool To Win Carabao Cup 2024–25 (See Post).

Where to Get Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Denmark vs Portugal UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Denmark vs Portugal online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Denmark vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Denmark vs Portugal live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Expect a tightly contested game with the tie ending in a 1-1 draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).