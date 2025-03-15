Al-Nassr Ladies or Al-Nassr Women created history by clinching the Saudi Women's Premier League 2024-25 after winning their win over Al-Ahli, which was also the club's third title win in a row. Al-Nassr found praise from none other than Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, who took to social media and congratulated the Ladies' side, especially pointing out ' 3 in a row'. With just two more SWPL 2024-25 matches remaining, Al-Nassr sits on top of the standings with 48 points, ahead of second-best Al-Ahli, who has 37. Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Kholood Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Jhon Duran Find Net Each As Stefano Pioli's Side Climb To Third in Standings.

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr Ladies

Congrats! 3 in a row! 🔥 https://t.co/lCAEt08f3l — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 14, 2025

