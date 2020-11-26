Diego Armando Maradona was a legend not just in Argentinian football but around the globe as well. Maradona’s stay at Napoli from 1984 to 1991 is filled with legacy and heroism. The former football star helped the the club win its only two Serie A titles to date in 1987 and 1990. Now that the legend has passed away, fans all over the world mourn his death and the scenes emerging from Naples tell a story of how he was treated as a hero there. Diego Maradona Passes Away: 10 Facts About the Argentinian Legendary Footballer Who Died Following Heart Attack Aged 60.

Napoli took to Twitter to mourn the death of their former star and wrote, “the world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we're going through. Now is the time to grieve. Diego.”After the news of Maradona’s death broke out, fans poured into the streets to pay tribute to the Argentine football legend. RIP Diego Maradona! HD Images, 4K Wallpapers and Photos to Celebrate Argentina Great and Football Icon’s Life and Career.

Farewell Legend!

The Pain

The world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we're going through. Now is the time to grieve. Diego 💙 pic.twitter.com/40TTOIDNQ4 — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

RIP Legend!

Diego Maradona led Napoli to their only two Serie A titles and will forever be beloved by the city. Fans have gathered in Naples to mourn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QYk8wxMSJk — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 25, 2020

Streets Tell a Story

Nothing sums up Maradona better than the streets of Naples. Every working-class district has its homage to him, decades after he left Napoli. The People’s Champ. pic.twitter.com/h59tfVqZBH — Ronan Burtenshaw (@ronanburtenshaw) November 25, 2020

Goodbye Legend

Diego Maradona arriving in Italy, July 1984. Goodbye to Naples' patron saint of football 💙https://t.co/48ITnYZa4s pic.twitter.com/VPXJ0NTe4N — The Local Italy (@TheLocalItaly) November 25, 2020

Tribute to Legend

The San Paolo stadium in Naples has been lit up in tribute to Diego Maradona. 💙 pic.twitter.com/cyjjhOIxHK — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) November 25, 2020

RIP Maradona!

Napoli fans have gathered outside the Stadio San Paolo to pay tribute to Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/6LorSFG8sg — Goal (@goal) November 25, 2020

Maradona breathed his last as a result of heart attack on November 25, 2020 at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Earlier in November he underwent a Brian surgery and was discharged from the hospital thereafter. Meanwhile, Napoli stadium- San Paolo- will be re-named in honour of Diego Maradona.

