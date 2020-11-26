Diego Armando Maradona is a name that will be etched in the mind and heart of every football fan. The legendary football player from Argentina breathed his last as a result of heart attack on November 25, 2020 at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires. Maradona was born on October 30, 1960 and started playing football at an early age. He went on to become an iconic figure not just in football but in the world of sports. RIP Diego Maradona! HD Images, 4K Wallpapers and Photos to Celebrate Argentina Great and Football Icon’s Life and Career.

Earlier this month, Maradona underwent a surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain. He was discharged from the hospital after recovering well. However, on Wednesday the legendary footballer suffered a heart attack and left for his heavenly abode. Maradona leaves behind a legacy that’s unparalleled. Following Maradona’s sad demise, we have listed some facts about the great footballer. Diego Maradona No More! Barcelona, Real Madrid, Napoli, Manchester United Lead Tributes From Clubs Worldwide As Football Legend Passes Away at 60!

Diego Maradona Facts and Stats

Diego Maradona appeared in 91 matches for Argentina and scored 34 goals. At the age of 15 Maradona made his professional for Argentinos Juniors. At the age of 16, on February 27, 1977, Maradona made his international debut against Hungary. The legendary footballed represented Argentina in four World Cups. Maradona was the captain of 1986 World Cup winning Argentina team. He won the Golden Ball in 1986 World Cup. Maradona was also part of the Argentina youth squad that won the 1979 Youth World Cup. Maradona helped Napoli win their only two (1987 and 1990) Serie A titles till date After failing a doping test during the 1994 World Cup in the USA, Maradona was sent home and featured in just two matches. Maradona married Claudia Villafane in 1989, but the pair divorced in 2004.

Following Maradona’s death, Argentina president, Alberto Fernandez, declared three days of official mourning in the country. “I was working with [Santiago] Cafiero [the head of the cabinet] when they told me. I can’t believe it. I’m distraught. It’s the worst news an Argentina fan could receive. We loved him. I’m trying to talk to his family. We’ll see. There is so much sadness,” the president told newspaper Clarín.

