East Bengal will cross swords with ATK Mohun Bagan in the second Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League 2022-23. The match will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on February 25, 2023 (Saturday). East Bengal have recent momentum favouring them and after a string of derby losses can pose a serious challenge for the first time. Meanwhile, fans searching for East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022 -23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Kalyan Chaubey, AIFF President Blames ‘Conspiracy’ As Indian Football YouTube Account Gets Hacked and Suspended.

ATK Mohun Bagan has ensured themselves qualification in the play-offs in the ongoing season. After a decent start in the campaign and staying in contention for the league shield title for a phase, they dropped out due to constant injury to key players Joni Kauko and Hugo Boumous which enforced a long patch of off-form. Prominent domestic players like Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh had a poor season and for any goal output they had to look towards Dimitri Petratos. At times the stubborn tactical approach of Juan Ferrando also acted as an hindrance. Yet the presence of quality in their team is hard to ignore and relying on that plethora of talent at disposal, ATK Mohun Bagan can grind out a result even in their worst day.

East Bengal, on the other hand, after a stuttering start have found some recent results in their favour which includes victories again Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters and league shield winners Mumbai City. Star forward Cleiton Silva has done the heavylifting for them with significant support from Naorem Mahesh Singh. The rest of the squad has been inconsistent which has made them do difficult things but struggle in the basics. But with a nothing to lose situation currently in front of them and backed by the confidence of defeating the best team in the league, Stephen Constantine’s team will definitely pack a punch in the prestigious clash.

When Is East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on February 25, 2023 (Saturday). The EB vs ATKMB game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Santosh Trophy 2023: Opinions Divided Over Holding Knockouts in Saudi Arabia.

Where To Watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

